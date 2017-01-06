George H.W. Bush And Barbara Bush Celebrate 72 Years Of Marriage

Happy anniversary to George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush! The former president, 92, and former first lady celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Friday. They are the longest-married couple in presidential history, a record they set back in 2000 when they beat out John and Abigail Adams, who were married for 54 years. Wow! George H.W. Bush and Barbara Pierce – married On This Day in 1945. Happy 72nd anniversary – longest in presidential history. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/zSAvJn90Oc— West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) January 6, 2017 The couple tied the knot on Jan. 6, 1945 in Rye, New York while George was home on leave from the Navy during World War II. They went on to have six children ― four sons including George, Jeb, Neil and Marvin and two daughters Dorothy and Robin, who died at age three of leukemia. Seventy years ago this very day, Barbara Pierce of Rye, NY made me the happiest, and luckiest, man on earth. pic.twitter.com/rgZqpL9XfE— George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) January 6, 2015 The couple’s story first began in 1941 when they met at a Christmas dance in Greenwich, Connecticut. Bob Levey via Getty Images The Bushes are celebrating 72 years of marriage this year. In a 1994 love letter, George wrote to his beloved wife, “I was very happy on that day in 1945, but I’m even happier today. You give me joy that few men know. I’ve climbed perhaps the highest mountain in the world, but even that cannot hold a candle to being Barbara’s husband.” May this year be the couple’s happiest one yet!

