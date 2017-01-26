Girlfriend Turns Life With Her Boyfriend Into Ridiculously Cute Comics

Who needs grand gestures when there’s so much romance to be found in everyday life? Since November, artist Catana Chetwynd has been using her relationship with her boyfriend John as fodder for her adorably relatable Catana Comics series. Catana Comics The series is based on Catana’s relationship with her boyfriend John. “Every day there is something that happens where both John and I look at each and just know that it’s going to be a comic eventually,” she told The Huffington Post. “We are always having a good time so it’s very easy to find inspiration from every little thing.” Catana Comics John is 6 feet 6 inches in real life, hence the substantial height difference you see in the comics. Nervous about people’s reaction to her work, Catana wasn’t originally planning to post the comics online. So John took matters into his own hands and shared some of the comics on Reddit where they soon went viral. “I knew he was going to post them, I just wasn’t thrilled about it,” Catana said. “Of course, as soon as I saw the response those feelings instantly went away.” Catana Comics Boyfriends’ sweatshirts are just comfier. It’s a fact. The pair, who has been dating for over a year, first connected on Tinder but the conversation fizzled and they didn’t end up meeting. Weeks later, on one fateful night, Catana spotted John at a bar and with her friends’ help, finally introduced herself. Catana Comics Fur parents are parents too. And yes, the couple really is just as in love as they seem in the comics. “John is constantly amazing me with his generosity in the way he treats me and everyone else he meets,” Catana said. “He is always finding ways to perk me up when I’m sad, support his friends, and is always finding the bright side of bad situations. He’s also pretty goofy which is perfect ― hours of free entertainment.” Check out more of Catana’s work below. You can also follow her Instagram or visit her website. Catana Comics Catana Comics Catana Comics Catana Comics Catana Comics Catana Comics Catana Comics Catana Comics Catana Comics H/T Bored Panda