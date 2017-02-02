Hillary And Bill Clinton's Date Night Is Making Our Hearts Swoon

Hillary and Bill Clinton had a date night on Broadway Wednesday, and New Yorkers were loving it. The two made a surprise appearance at the a cappella musical In Transit directed by Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall at the Circle in the Square Theatre, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Not only was Hillary greeted by excitement, but she also got a standing ovation from her New York fans, who shouted chants of “Hillary!” (Rumor has it, she may be eyeing a run for mayor of NYC in November.) Bill and @hillaryclinton at @intransitbway. "We can't stop standing up for what we believe in. It's too important." #stillwithher #strongertogether (thanks for capturing this, @madelinesmyers) A video posted by Telly Leung (@tellyleung) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:50am PST Can you handle it? Bruce Glikas via Getty Images The Clintons headed backstage after the show for a meet and greet with the cast, and also stopped to pose for photos with fans along the way. Bruce Glikas via Getty Images The cast of @InTransitBway welcomed @HillaryClinton and @BillClinton to the stage last night after the show! A video posted by In Transit Broadway (@intransitbway) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:42am PST With Hillary A photo posted by Rolmar Baldonado (@rolmarb) on Feb 2, 2017 at 12:09am PST Work was crazy tonight. The Clinton's were kind and unbelievably gracious. God, I love that woman. #hillaryclinton A photo posted by Jimmy Cochran (@itsjimmycochran) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:19pm PST I tried to say "thank you for everything" but it came out as "thanxowbeka" #stillwithher A photo posted by Catie DiVincenzo (@catiediv) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:33pm PST