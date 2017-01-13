Kirsten Dunst And Jesse Plemons Are Reportedly Engaged

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst played husband and wife on the FX show “Fargo,” and now it looks like they may be getting married in real life. Dunst was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 2 and again a few days later during an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” Steve Granitz via Getty Images Kirsten Dunst wore a ring on *THAT* finger while at Palm Springs International Film Festival Film. Steve Granitz via Getty Images A close-up of the ring. Page Six first reported the engagement news. The Huffington Post reached out to Dunst’s rep for comment but had not heard back at the time of publication. Dunst and Plemons ― who played married high school sweethearts Peggy and Ed Blumquist on season two of “Fargo” ― were first spotted together in Studio City, California in May 2016. Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images The now-couple at PaleyFest back in 2015. In 2015, Plemons (you may also remember him as Landry on “Friday Night Lights”) had some sweet things to say about his co-star during a FOX411 interview. “It was a gift,” he said of working with Dunst. “I loved Kirsten’s work for a long time, and I was really excited once I’d met her, and she’s a great person. We’re both actors that just have fun with the material.” This will be the first marriage for both actors. Dunst split with Garrett Hedlund, her boyfriend of four years, in April of last year. We have just one thing to say about this wedding: Bring. It. On.

