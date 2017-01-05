'OITNB' Star Samira Wiley's Proposal Story Will Hit You Right In The Feels

In October, “Orange Is the New Black” actress Samira Wiley and writer-producer Lauren Morelli announced their engagement with this super cute Instagram post. Yes. A photo posted by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Oct 4, 2016 at 9:08am PDT Now Wiley, who played Poussey on the Netflix series, and Morelli are spilling the proposal details in the February 2017 issue of Out magazine. It all went down at the couple’s home before they were leaving for a weekend trip to Palm Springs last fall. “[Lauren] asked me to sit next to her,” Wiley told Out. “Then she got me up, and we started dancing together, and she pulled a ring from behind the couch. Lauren has been married before, so I wanted her to tell me she was ready, her to be the one to propose. I didn’t know she was as ready as she was.” The proposal came as a total surprise to Wiley. “I was crying uncontrollably and kept backing away from her,” Wiley added. “I asked her after, ‘Who knows about this?’ and she said, ‘Oh, everyone. Your parents know.’ We didn’t tell anyone else for a few days. That was really important to us — to have some time where it was just ours.” ❤ A photo posted by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Jan 2, 2017 at 2:22pm PST Morelli told the magazine that while planning the proposal, she worried that Wiley knew it was coming. In reality, Wiley was clueless. “I was so nervous and terrified she knew it was coming, but she was so shocked that I couldn’t get her to stop crying,” Morelli said. “She was hyperventilating. I thought, Oh, this is not good. This has gone too far. She was very clear she’d wait for me to be ready, so to give her something I knew she wanted so much was incredible. It was the most magical day of my life.” LGBT visibility. Don't ever sleep on how utterly essential this is. Thank you, @outmagazine. #meandmylady A photo posted by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Jan 1, 2017 at 11:56am PST The couple first met on the set of “OITNB” in December 2012. At the time, Morelli was married to a man but began to question her sexuality while working on the show. She told Out that she had a crush on Wiley ever since she saw her audition tape. The pair were pals and confidants first, but over time, the friendship blossomed into something more. After Morelli amicably divorced her husband in 2014, she and Wiley began dating. For more on Wiley and Morelli’s love story, head over to Out. H/T Cosmopolitan

