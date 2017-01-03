These 25 Wedding Photos Are In A League Of Their Own

These pictures are not your average wedding photos. On Monday, Junebug Weddings released their annual “Best of the Best Wedding Photography Collection,” featuring their picks for the top 50 wedding images of 2016. They received nearly 9,000 submissions from photographers in 50 different countries. “What makes me so proud of this year’s collection is that you can feel the emotions of a wedding day through these 50 images. It’s a powerfully emotive experience,” editor-in-chief Carrie Schwab said in a press release. Below, see 25 of our favorite photos from the collection. To see the rest of the award-winning images, head over to the Junebug Weddings site. 1 Katarina Sharon Macut Vasic of Danilo and Sharon 2 Tara Theilen of Theilen Photography 3 Meutia Ananda of Antijitters Photo 4 ORSOLYA LAZAR of Lookimaginary 5 Jordan Voth of Jordan Voth Photography 6 Rachel Waters of Rachel Photographs 7 Sara Byrne of Sara K Byrne Photography 8 Robert Mauriell of Robert Mauriell Photography 9 Tara Lilly of Tara Lilly Photography 10 Petra Reger of Wertvoll Fotografie 11 Lukas Piatek 12 Nate Kaiser of The Image Is Found 13 Eka Adhitya of Eka Adhitya Photography 14 Fabio Mirulla of Fabio Mirulla Photographer 15 Hendra Lesmana of Cheese N Click Photography 16 Danelle Bohane 17 Lukas Piatek 18 Roberto Panciatici of Roberto Panciatici Photography 19 India Earl Photography 20 Ashley and Benjamin Kochanowski of Rosey Red Photography 21 Paulo Santos of Paulo Santos Wedding Photographer 22 James Broadbent of Chasewild 23 Curtis Moore of Moore Photography 24 Lauren Louise of Lauren Louise Photography 25 Jennifer Moher of Jennifer Moher Photography Related… 23 Snowy Engagement Photos To Warm The Iciest Of Hearts 12 Dreamy Winter Proposals That Will Have You Swooning This Season John Carter Cash Got Married, And The Pics Are Full Of Southern Charm

