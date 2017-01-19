These T. Rex Engagement Photos Are The Pick-Me-Up We Need Right Now

Love is not extinct, folks. A pair of lovey-dovey dinosaurs took their engagement photos in Mirabeau Park in Spokane Valley, Washington on Sunday with photographers (and couple) Greg Basel and Maria Adams behind the lens. Greg Basel and Maria Adams Photography Well, aren’t they sweet! Greg Basel and Maria Adams Photography A little dino PDA. Sadly, the T. Rexes are not an item in real life; Maria’s cousin, Stephanie Mills, and her friend Marian put on the dino suits for the just-for-fun photo shoot. And they did a stellar job. I mean, check out these romantic pics: Greg Basel and Maria Adams Photography A prehistoric kind of love. Greg Basel and Maria Adams Photography Actual #RelationshipGoals. Greg told The Huffington Post that this is one of four T. Rex photo shoots they have planned. In part two, the dinos will be making a return as bride and groom for a spring wedding shoot. Below, more photos to sink your razor-sharp dinosaur teeth into: Greg Basel and Maria Adams Photography Greg Basel and Maria Adams Photography Greg Basel and Maria Adams Photography Greg Basel and Maria Adams Photography H/T KHQ