This Elderly Couple's Viral Story Is Proof That True Love Exists

If you don't believe in true love, you haven't heard Iris and John's love story. In a viral Facebook clip from the British E.R. documentary series "24 Hours in A&E," we meet lovebirds John and Iris, a couple who have been married for 65 years. Though John is in the hospital for a heart problem, all his focus is on Iris, who sits nearby him throughout the hospital visit. John eventually reveals that Iris is in the first stage of Alzheimer's disease. "The snag is, you know, it's not going to get any better," John tells the camera. "It's sad. But I mustn't be greedy. We've both had a good life together." John also describes the couple's first date on June 28, 1946. (Yes, he remembers the exact day.) Though his initial plan was to take Iris to an expensive theater in Leicester Square, his future wife suggested a cheaper movie. After the movie ― the 1946 film noir "The Dark Corner" ― the pair ate beans on toast together. Years later, John saw the movie playing on television and recorded it. "Now, when we have special celebrations, we have our beans on toast and we have the film," he says. The clip has garnered over 350,000 "likes" on Facebook and left plenty of people teary-eyed. "That hit me so hard," one man wrote."The fact that he's grateful for the time they've had, I can't think of what to say. Just beautiful." "Thanks, now I'm sitting at work bawling my eyes out! I'm a bouncer!" another man admitted. "Do you know how hard it is to have people take you seriously as a bouncer when you're crying?" It's OK, bouncer bro. Just show them the clip and they'll understand.