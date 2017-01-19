1950s Western Featured Con Man Named Trump Who Wanted To Build A Wall

You may already know that “The Simpsons” predicted a President Trump back in 2000. But a recently surfaced clip suggests that TV was bizarrely prescient as early as the 1950s. “Trackdown,” an American Western series that ran from 1957 to 1959, featured a character named Walter Trump in a 1958 episode called “End of the World.” This show’s Trump was a con artist who said he could prevent the end of the world by … building a wall. Walter Trump’s proposed wall was meant to ward off a supposed “cosmic explosion,” not to keep immigrants out. But the similarities between Walter and Donald don’t end there. They also have suspiciously similar speech patterns. Check out this snippet of dialogue: Trump: I am the only one. Trust me. I can build a wall around your homes that nothing will penetrate. Person in the crowd: What do we do? How can we save ourselves? Trump: You ask how do you build that wall. You ask, and I’m here to tell you. The Trump in “Trackdown” even threatens to sue Texas Ranger Hoby Gilman for saying bad things about him ― a move that those who have followed Trump’s rise may find disturbingly familiar. A spokesperson for Chicago network MeTV, which airs “Trackdown” reruns, confirmed to Snopes that the episode is real. The spokesperson also said the episode doesn’t end well for Walter Trump, with the final scene implying that he meets his demise at the hands of the show’s Texas Ranger. H/T BoingBoing