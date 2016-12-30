Astronauts Take Mannequin Challenge To New Heights In International Space Station

It’s hard to look frozen when you’re floating, weightless in space. But the crew aboard the International Space Station somehow managed to do it — and in spectacular style. European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet tweeted a video Thursday of himself and four colleagues doing the mannequin challenge, one-upping everyone on the planet who’d ever attempted the viral craze in the process. Some clearly are hooking a foot or hand over some solid support to help them remain motionless as the cameraman floats by in the French astronaut’s video, above. Bizarrely, a crewmember holding a camera is also part of the outer-space “tableau.” “We got the whole crew together and took the #MannequinChallenge to new heights,” crowed Pesquet on Twitter in English and French. “The result is kind of sci-fi spooky don’t you think?” he wrote on Facebook. Pesquet said the crew had their “bit of fun in microgravity” on their day off Sunday. They certainly deserve a bit of fun. They’re on a six-month mission in the station. A viewer embellished a second video with the mannequin challenge theme song, Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles.” “You don’t have Premiere Pro in space?” the Twitter user quipped in French. @Thom_astro C'est mieux avec la musique, vous avez pas première pro dans l'espace ? :p pic.twitter.com/YqDIOCCeuf— Flaco (@FlacoU2P) December 29, 2016 The sky-high stunt left everyone in the Twitterverse agog. Really not fussed with the Mannequin challenge but this was ABSOLUTELY impressive. Thank god scientists keep winning the Internet! https://t.co/m0wMDQ0n2I— Laura (@ChiefRipley) December 29, 2016 Everyone can stop doing the #MannequinChallenge now. The winner is out of this world. https://t.co/p4oy9pVBV6— Mark (@chislehurst) December 29, 2016 Related Coverage Pearl Harbor Survivors Do The Mannequin Challenge Like Seasoned Pros Mannequin Challenge Shootout Leads To Gun And Drug Charges Taylor Swift Can't Stop Dancing, Even During Mannequin Challenge Cats And Dogs Are Now Totally Nailing The Mannequin Challenge

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx