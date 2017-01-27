Daffy Duck Walks Through The Valley Of The Shadow Of Death For This Mashup

Daffy Duck is spending this mashup living in the “Gangsta’s Paradise.” The “Looney Tunes” cartoon character raps along to Coolio’s 1995 smash hit in Adam Schleichkorn’s new parody video. “No matter which side you’re on, there’s a lot of craziness going on in the world today, so hopefully this video is a nice 1 minute break from the chaos,” Schleichkorn wrote on his YouTube channel “isthishowyougoviral” on Thursday. Schleichkorn, who also goes by the moniker of “Mylo the Cat,” said he wanted to pay tribute to “one of hip-hop’s most classic songs ever.” “I don’t want any beef (with Coolio) like he had with Weird Al back in the day!” he added, in reference to the rapper’s previous heavy criticism of the latter’s “Amish Paradise” spoof. Related Coverage Barney The Dinosaur Raps Along To Biggie In Glorious Mashup Video Regulators Bert And Ernie Mount Up As Warren G And Nate Dogg 'Sesame Street' Cast Raps Along To Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's 'Tha Crossroads'