Dog Is So Happy To Be Reunited With His Favorite Toy After 5 Long Years

Finn's as happy as a dog with two tails. When the brown dachshund was reunited with a favorite squeaky toy after five long years, he simply couldn't contain his joy. Video showed the pooch making a series of adorable noises as he came to grips with his old pal "Piggy." YouTuber KyleJasonLowell said similar incarnations of the plastic toy had been Finn's preferred plaything as a puppy, but he switched to more durable toys because the dog kept destroying them. Looks like Finn's taking extra special care of this one, though.