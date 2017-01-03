Dog Shamed By Owner For Loud Snoring

Sometimes we don’t realize how our actions affect others until we’re shown a video of ourselves acting terrible. That’s what happened to this rude dog. In a video uploaded by YouTuber Tal Solomon on Monday, Solomon bravely confronts his obnoxious dog, who clearly doesn’t give a heck about disruptively snoring. Solomon decides to play a recording of his pooch previously snoring, which seems to startle the dog awake. The dog looks at the video, then at the camera, as if to say “omg is that me?????” Yes, dog. It’s you.

