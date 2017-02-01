Escaped D.C. Bobcat Remains On The Lam For Third Day

For the third straight day, zoo officials in Washington, D.C., are asking the public to look out for a bobcat that escaped from her enclosure Monday. Ollie, a female bobcat weighing 25 pounds, likely squeezed out of a 5-by-5-inch hole in her enclosure’s mesh fencing at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, officials said. “We very much believe she will want to come back to her exhibit,” Brandie Smith, the National Zoo’s associate director for animal care sciences, told The New York Times. “There’s shelter, there’s food, there’s warmth.” Barbara Statas Smithsonian’s National Zoo A 25-pound female bobcat named Ollie escaped from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Though Bobcats are carnivores, zoo officials said that she poses no imminent danger to the general public. They do caution that people should be mindful of their pets. Ollie’s escape sparked some concern around the District, however. D.C. public schools opted to keep their kids inside for recess on Tuesday out of an “abundance of caution,” a district spokeswoman told The Washington Post. Michigan Department of Natural Resources Bobcats are larger than the average domestic cat. They are carnivores but pose no imminent danger to people, officials said. American University in D.C. also issued an advisory to its Twitter followers on Monday. Since all escaped zoo animals seem to have a Twitter account these days, Ollie has taken to the web to document her life on the run. So far it has included binging on Netflix and indulging in tequila. So DC, if you're out getting your Happy Hour on and you see a bobcat hanging around, remember that she likes her margaritas on the rocks.— Ollie the Bobcat (@OllieBobcat) January 30, 2017 Anyone who sees Ollie is asked to call 202-633-7362. Meanwhile, at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, a 19-month-old red panda named Sunny – who also has a Twitter account ― has been missing since Jan. 23. Sunny’s size is similar to a raccoon, though she has mostly red and black fur. “Red pandas are generally not considered aggressive animals, but like any wild animal its behavior can be unpredictable and you should not try to touch, feed, or capture Sunny yourself,” the zoo cautioned in a release. Sunny may also appear agitated or have hyperactive behavior since it’s red panda breeding season. She’s suspected of accidentally falling out of her enclosure while climbing a slippery branch, zoo officials said. Back in 2013, another red panda named Rusty also escaped from the National Zoo in Washington. He was eventually collared in the nearby neighborhood of Adams Morgan. CHECK OUT THESE RELATED STORIES BELOW: World's 'Loneliest Elephant' Dies After Decades In Concrete Enclosure Gorilla Escapes Zoo Enclosure, Celebrates Freedom Chugging Sugary Syrup Meet The Woman In Charge Of Making Sure Zoo Animals Have Fun