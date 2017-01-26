Giant Wave Slams Through California Restaurant

Moonraker Restaurant in Pacifica, California, had a most unwelcome party-room crasher. A giant rogue wave on Saturday broke through the eatery’s banquet space, shattering windows and flooding the floor, KRON reported. No one was injured. In fact, no one was there. The damage was a mystery to the morning staff until they reviewed overnight surveillance footage that showed the swell blasting through. According to KPIX in the segment above, the restaurant sustained $10,000 to $15,000 in damages. “Rolling back our security camera footage and seeing it for the first time, I literally screamed out, ‘Holy s—!’” Moonraker’s sales and catering manager, Emily Yeafoli, told SFGATE.