Help This Onion Half Get More Twitter Followers Than Donald Trump

A piece of produce in a bag might hit President Donald Trump right where it hurts the most ― by upstaging him on Twitter. A new Twitter account, called @HalfOnionInABag, features a photo of a yellow onion half in a plastic bag (no alternative facts there). The goal is simple: “Just here to get more followers than @realDonaldTrump.” What if this account that is simply half an onion in a Ziploc bag ended up with more followers than @realDonaldTrump? pic.twitter.com/D28lODPZLO— Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) January 20, 2017 Getting more followers than Trump will be a daunting task. He has 21.8 million, while @HalfOnionInABag has only gathered about 216,000 since Jan. 20. However, Mashable points out that if the half onion can continue attracting followers at its current rate, it could tie Trump by April 18, 2018. Besides attempting to beat Trump on his favorite social media platform, @HalfOnionInABag is gleefully trolling the notoriously thin-skinned leader of the free world. Still a better cabinet than @realDonaldTrump's. pic.twitter.com/E5WAx0vGvy— Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) January 24, 2017 Eric Trump always looks like he accidentally bit into a whole raw onion & is trying to act like he meant to and that it actually tastes good pic.twitter.com/SNFPL4RlSe— Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) January 22, 2017 In the process of writing my first book: "Half Onion In A Bag: The Art of the Meal"— Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) January 21, 2017 Some Twitter users are offering up their own cheesy puns to show support. Make America Grate Again @HalfOnionInABag pic.twitter.com/mGPWG4458S— Jamie Stahl (@Jamie_Heather) January 21, 2017 The unidentified human behind the Twitter account is letting the onion do the talking for now, but did tell CNet.com the goal is to add a new flavor to the current political climate. “I wanted to make some noise and make some people laugh in the process, because I think we’re gonna all need a good dose of humor to get through this,” the creator said. How will Trump’s first 100 days impact you? Sign up for our weekly newsletter and get breaking updates on Trump’s presidency by messaging us here.