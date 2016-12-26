Here's Why You Should Never Play Golf On A Frozen Lake

Playing golf on a frozen lake is a terrible and dangerous idea, and this video shows exactly why. An unidentified man attempts to hit the hall off the ice in the clip, which a friend of his filmed in Sweden on Dec. 18. But he ends up striking the ice itself, which quickly cracks beneath his feet and he tumbles into the freezing cold water. YouTube / ViralHog ”After my friend fell through the ice, we quickly got him out of the water and rushed him home to get a warm shower,” the cameraperson told YouTube channel ViralHog. While the unnamed golfer appears to have been unharmed following the incident, he may have had a lucky escape. The National Center for Cold Water Safety states on its website that “with very few exceptions, immersion in cold water is immediately life-threatening for anyone not wearing thermal protection like a wetsuit or drysuit.” Related Coverage Sub-Zero Temperatures Transform Lighthouse Into A Fairy Tale Castle Rutting Moose Found Frozen In An Eternal Battle

