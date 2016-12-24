Hydraulic Press Crushes Every Ounce Of Cheer Out Of The Holidays

'Tis the season to be destructive! Lauri Vuohensilta eliminates all trace of holiday cheer by squashing various Christmas-themed items in the latest video for his Hydraulic Press Channel on YouTube. The Finnish factory owner obliterates wrapped gifts, ceramic figurines, ornamental trees and a snow globe in the clip. Check out the joyous destruction above.

