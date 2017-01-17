In Seattle's Mermaid Community, Everything's Fin And Dandy

Seattle is known for Starbucks, Microsoft and as the birthplace of grunge, but it’s also become a hotbed for mermaids. The Emerald City has a thriving community of people hooked on the idea of living as mermaids, adopting a seaworthy name and wearing elaborate fish tails as they swim in lakes and swimming pools. Barcroft TV As members of Seattle’s mermaid community, Caitlin Nielsen, Ed Brown, Tessie LaMourea and Morgan Caldwell (L-R) get along swimmingly. Take Caitlin Nielsen, a 32-year-old biology graduate who prefers to be known as Mermaid Cyanea. Although she has a degree in biology, she quit a job in that field in 2015 so she could be a mermaid full-time. She supports herself by crafting handmade mermaid tails out of silicon. Nielsen has felt the calling of the sea since she was a young girl. “When I was in kindergarten and the teacher asked everyone to go around and say what they wanted to be when they grew up, I said ‘a mermaid,’” she told Barcroft TV. “Everyone laughed at me and now here I am – I’m a mermaid. I’m literally a real life mermaid.” Nielsen is so deep into the mermaid lifestyle that she considers her homemade tail to be a part of her. “I sometimes joke that I wear a prosthetic because I was born with a terrible birth defect ― which is legs,” she told Barcroft. “When my tail is off I feel a little bit awkward. Suddenly I have legs and I don’t know what to do with them. I feel extremely clumsy.”