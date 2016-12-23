Life Is Good When Snoop Dogg Is Your Reddit Secret Santa

An Alabama woman received the Secret Santa match of a lifetime when a very special package arrived from none other than the hip hop legend Snoop Dogg. The lucky recipient, named Erin, got the present as part of this year’s Reddit Secret Santa, a massive annual gift exchange organized by the social network. Erin, who is being identified only by her first name to preserve the anonymity of her Reddit username, said that she knew something was up when Reddit administrators, rather than the usual automated message, alerted her that a gift was on the way. Then the package finally arrived. “I called my husband, and I’m like, ‘I think my Secret Santa might be Snoop Dogg,’” she told WHNT. Indeed, it was Snoop Dogg. Erin shared a few photos of her haul, which included a Snoop Dogg Millionaire T-shirt, Snoop Dogg slippers, a small drone, and some leaves in a bag tea. The Snoop Dogg Secret Santa breakdown as requested Erin said she’s participated in the Reddit Secret Santa before and typically enjoys the gift-giving more than gift-receiving. But this year is probably an exception. “Stuff like this never happens to me, like ever,” she wrote on Imgur. Now she has a note from Snoop Dogg that begins, “Merry Xmizzle!” The Huffington Post previously praised Bill Gates for being the Best Secret Santa of 2016. We regret the error.

