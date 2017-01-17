'Lucky' Puppy Survives After Swallowing 8-Inch Knife Whole

Macie the puppy is lucky to be alive after she swallowed a chef’s knife. Frightening X-rays show how the 8-inch utensil became firmly lodged inside the then 12-week-old Staffordshire bull terrier’s stomach, intestines and gullet after she chowed it down at her home in Glasgow, Scotland, three weeks ago. The dog’s owner, Irene Paisley, said she initially didn’t realize what was wrong with her pup when it began vomiting and then choking. PDSA Veterinarian Emily Ronald performed life-saving surgery on Macie. They are pictured her with the knife that the dog swallowed. “I was terrified,” Paisley said Tuesday, adding that blood later shot out of the animal’s nose. She rushed Macie to the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals’ (PDSA) emergency out-of-hours veterinarian service. Veterinarians X-rayed the dog, discovered the blade and performed emergency surgery to remove it. “I’ve never seen an X-ray like Macie’s,” said veterinarian Emily Ronald. “She was extremely lucky to survive. Her saving grace was that she swallowed the handle-end first –- the blade-end would undoubtedly have pierced her organs, likely causing fatal injuries.” PDSA X-rays show how the knife became lodged from Macie’s gullet, through her stomach and in her intestines. Paisley said she had “no idea” as to how her pet had gotten hold of the knife. “She could have pinched it out of the dishwasher, but no one saw what happened,” the mom-of-four said via a statement. Macie, meanwhile, is now back at home and expected to make a full recovery from her ordeal. Related Coverage Fire Crews Get Creative To Rescue 120-Pound Dog Stuck In Tree Homesick Dog Busts Out Of Shelter In Heartbreaking Search For Previous Owner Dog Sniffs Out Abandoned Puppies In 'Lassie-Style Moment' Faithful Dog Stays With Paralyzed Owner In The Snow For 20 Hours

