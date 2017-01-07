Man's Rescue Of Sparrow Frozen To Metal Fence Is Truly Heartwarming

A sparrow whose feet were frozen to a metal fence is the star of a heartwarming video, thanks to an Idaho man who rescued it. Nelson Miller of Caldwell was feeding horses on New Year’s Day when he saw the sparrow stuck to a steel fence near a heated water tank. “It is not uncommon for birds to drink from the heated tank,” Miller wrote on his YouTube post. “Apparently this unfortunate bird had gotten its feet wet and, while making its exit, had become frozen to the fence in the prevailing near zero Idaho temperatures.” At first, Miller tried to free the frightened sparrow by pressing his palm against the cold fence rail and the bird’s feet, while gently restraining the bird’s flapping wings. “It then seemed that warming the bird’s feet with my warm breath would bring quicker success,” he wrote. In just a few seconds of breathing on the bird’s feet and a gentle sideways motion from his thumb, the bird was free and Miller was happy to have helped. “A delightful way to start a New Year,” he said.

