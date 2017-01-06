Mom Wears Chewbacca Mask During Labor (And It's Hilarious)

One thing you might not expect from an expectant mom is her wearing a Chewbacca mask during labor. That’s what Detroit mother Katie Stricker Curtis did earlier this week while giving birth to her son, Jayden. Curtis let herself be filmed having what looks like some serious contractions while wearing a Chewbacca mask similar to the one made famous in May by “Chewbacca mom” Candace Payne. As painful as those contractions probably were, they sound even worse when translated into Shyriiwook, the native language of Wookiees. Luckily, Curtis has a sense of humor about it, based on her comment when she posted the video on Facebook Jan. 2. “Just because I’m about to be a mom doesn’t mean I have to grow up! Bwahahahahs never take life too seriously! Best Christmas gift ever!” #havingababy #pregnancyhairgrowth. The video is now going viral, with 11,000 views so far. Pretty good, but she has a little way to go if she is going to match the 164 million views Payne’s video has had since it was first posted.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx