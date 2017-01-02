Of Course Japanese Restrooms Now Have Special Toilet Paper For Wiping Your Phone

When you’re cleaning up after number two, don’t forget your number one gadget. NTT Docomo, a unit of Japan’s telecom giant, has installed smartphone wipes in restrooms at Tokyo Narita International Airport. Toru Hanai / Reuters A man demonstrates the new cellphone toilet paper. The company even posted a helpful instructional video on how to use Japanese toilets and bidets (which it calls a “shower”) as well as the new smartphone wipes. The company said the wipes will be in some of the Narita bathrooms until March 15. Toru Hanai / Reuters A close-up look at the new smartphone toilet paper. The wipes also double as ads for NTT’s wifi service as well as a travel guide app that offers voice translation for visitors to Japan. But no matter where you are, giving the phone a wipe isn’t a bad idea: A 2012 study for the Wall Street Journal found poop germs on all eight of the cellphones randomly tested, while a University of Arizona study found that phones are 10 times germier than the typical toilet seat. (h/t Manga University)

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx