Paris Wax Museum Finishes Trump Wax Dummy Just In Time

A Paris wax museum unveiled a Donald Trump effigy with real human hair on Thursday, having being caught off guard with a half-ready figure of Hillary Clinton when he won the U.S. presidential election in November. The Grevin museum went into overdrive to produce its wax lookalike of Trump for an appearance on the eve of Friday’s White House handover. Unlike the Trump dummy who has just taken up residence at London’s Madame Tussauds, the Parisian version uses human rather than yak hair to reproduce his distinctive coiffure. “It was hard to get the right color,” Grevin spokeswoman Veronique Berecz said. “It had to be put in one by one but it’s natural. It allows us to wash his hair.”