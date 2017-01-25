Recycling Bin That Looks Like Donald Trump Sends Internet Into Seventh Heaven

When this photograph of a recycling bin that bears a striking similarity to President Donald Trump surfaced online, Reddit users just couldn’t resist. My favorite picture of Trump at his inauguration today pic.twitter.com/1IGYhUNFG7— Faces in Things (@FacesPics) January 21, 2017 Via a ferocious Photoshop battle, they put hilarious new spins on the already amusing image ― such as by placing the so-called “recycling bin Trump” on horseback with Russian President Vladimir Putin and into “The Lego Movie.” Check out some of the best posts we’ve seen so far below: View post on imgur.com View post on imgur.com View post on imgur.com View post on imgur.com View post on imgur.com View post on imgur.com View post on imgur.com View post on imgur.com View post on imgur.com MERRRRICA FIRST View post on imgur.com More realistic View post on imgur.com View post on imgur.com View post on imgur.com View post on imgur.com View post on imgur.com Minecraft Putin and Trump View post on imgur.com IT HAS BEGUN View post on imgur.com View post on imgur.com View post on imgur.com View post on imgur.com … Trump the Builder Related Coverage Dutch TV Mocks Trump With Spoof Tourism Ad Trump Stars In Terrifying Spoof Trailer For 'Split 2' Jimmy Kimmel Shares Some 'Alternative Facts' About Himself