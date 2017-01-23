Sea Lion Naps On Roof Of A Car — Because It's The Weekend?

Maybe the car’s owner ordered a sea lion roof. Or maybe this cute critter just needed a place to nap. Whatever the case, a sea lion resting atop the roof of a Honda Civic on Saturday at Nichols Brothers shipyard in Freeland, Washington, caused quite a commotion, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reported. “That is the weirdest thing,” one observer can be heard saying in the video. Melanie J. Sceva Hill posted the clip to Facebook, where it now serves as a reminder that anyone considering a carpool with marine mammals might want to rethink that. The local sheriff’s department eventually arrived at the scene to help rouse the groggy creature, the P-I reported.