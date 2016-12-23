Seth Rogen Reveals His NSFW Dream To Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais and Seth Rogen traded hilariously NSFW tweets on Thursday. It all began when the British comedian spotted the ad for his latest movie “David Brent: Life On The Road” positioned in a rather entertaining way on an online streaming service. Located next to the link for animated comedy “Sausage Party,” it appeared as if his film’s titular character was rather well-endowed. Look closely, and you’ll see that Dory and Kung Fu Panda can’t believe their eyes. *Not actual size pic.twitter.com/tOzhoim4zx— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 22, 2016 Gervais posted a screen grab to Twitter. It soon went viral and caught the eye of “Sausage Party” writer and star Rogen. He had this to say about the image: @rickygervais I've always wanted to be your phallus.— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 22, 2016 The conversation then took an even more explicit turn: @rickygervais I was hoping to make it that the Kung fu panda was sucking on me but you can't have it all.— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 22, 2016 Before Gervais had the last word: @Sethrogen You disgust me— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 22, 2016 Whether the positioning of the promos was by design or accident, we’ll probably never know. But the duo’s banter sure has brought some much-needed holiday cheer. Related Coverage Ellen Scares Ricky Gervais With Trump Double For Your Viewing Pleasure Ricky Gervais: Donald Trump Is More David Brent Than JFK Here Are Ricky Gervais' Best Jokes From The 2016 Golden Globes

