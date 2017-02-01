Snowboarders' Ballsy Image Immortalized On Video

Two cocky snowboarders in Slovakia are starting to arouse attention for a video that is, frankly, pretty ballsy. The video is called “Best Ever Use Of A Drone Ever” and features drone footage of two snowboarders at the Jasna Ski Resort in Slovakia making a penis on fresh snow. It was produced by Radonkulas TV, a YouTube snowboarding channel, The giant snow schlong also includes an emission from the penis head. Y’know, to make it extra classy. The video summary emphasizes the sophistication: “We made a big snow cock and filmed it with a drone, and snowboarded the jizz.” Storyful