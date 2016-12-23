Someone Gave The Animals In Planet Earth II Human Screams And It’s Hilarious

Life is intense in the animal kingdom. A lot of creatures spend a fair amount of time running or fighting for their lives. It’s all about survival. Sometimes it makes you want to scream. And what if those screams were human screams? Well, those animal calls would probably be somewhat less effective than what thousands of years of evolution had to offer, but on the other hand, they’d also be pretty hilarious. Case in point: Somebody gave the animals in Planet Earth II human screams and we’re all crying tears of laughter.

