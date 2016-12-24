Watch This Guy Dynamite A Christmas Tree Just In Time For The Holidays

Decorated trees are usually put up before Christmas. Erik Johansson, however, is already busy taking his down ― using dynamite. Via his “Swedish Dynamite” YouTube channel, he spreads some holiday cheer in his latest video by using detonating cord as tinsel ― and then blowing the entire tree to smithereens. Check it out in the clip above. Related Coverage Watch This Christmas Tree Run Through Tokyo What Does Your Christmas Tree Say About Your Personality? The 5 Best Hotel Christmas Trees

