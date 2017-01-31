We Are All Just Spinning On This Never-Ending Slip 'N' Slide Called Life

Does it feel like you’re going around in circles? Like you’re just holding on? Like you could fall on your face at any moment? These brave thrill-seekers know the feeling. Video from Australia shows a never-ending Slip ‘N Slide-like contraption that is sure to give you a dizzying sensation. The giant nausea machine was created for Australia Day celebrations and includes a motorized clothesline with three different speeds, two of which that were apparently deemed unsafe. But don’t let that deter you! Here’s another video of the hilarious machine.