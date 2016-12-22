'Whatever' Is The Most Annoying Word Again, Poll Says

”Whatever” was the most annoying word or phrase of 2016, according to a Marist Poll released Wednesday. “No offense, but,” “you know, right” and “I can’t even” followed. “Whatever” has topped the list for eight straight years but appears to be less irksome than before, Marist wrote. Thirty-eight percent of the 1,005 Americans surveyed this month named “Whatever” as most annoying compared with 43 percent in 2015. Perhaps spurred by Donald Trump’s use of the word in 2016, “huge” also reappeared on the list, tabbed by 8 percent as the most annoying. That’s a significant increase over the 3 percent who found it most irritating in 2015.

