Woman Calls Cops To Report Dealer's 'Outrageous' Weed Price Hike

This was some fuzzy thinking. When a drug dealer in northern Australia jacked up the price of weed, an unhappy customer called the police to complain. The unidentified woman dubbed the marijuana price hike "outrageous," then refused to reveal any further details out of an apparent fear of incriminating herself ― and hung up. The Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services said the "completely offended" woman's bizarre call on Saturday "had to top the list of 'unusual.'" Despite marijuana being illegal in the Northern Territory, the department decided to use the incident to pursue other dealers. "If you know a drug dealer who is ripping you off, give us a call," the organization wrote on Facebook. "We'd love to help."