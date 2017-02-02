10 Throwback Photos Of Hillary Clinton You’ve Probably Never Seen

Robert McNeely began his career as a political photojournalist in 1972, following the presidential race between Richard Nixon and George McGovern. Over two decades later, in 1993, Hillary Clinton asked McNeely to be the official White House photographer during former President Bill Clinton’s administration. For the next six years, McNeely photographed the Clintons on the campaign trail, attending state dinners, and in official White House meetings. In addition to photographing the administration, McNeely also beautifully captured the more intimate moments between a husband, wife and daughter. Recently, McNeely published his own book titled The Making of Hillary Clinton: The White House Years showcasing some of these never-before-seen photos of the Clintons, focusing on Hillary Clinton herself. “The woman who left the White House in the early days of 2001 was very different from the one who was swept in on a tide of hope with her husband in 1992. The tough, savvy, and polished two-time candidate for president had begun to emerge,” McNeely explained in the introduction. “Yet, despite having been in the public eye for so long, Hillary Clinton is often described as the least-known, least-understood famous person in America. I hope that in taking readers behind the scenes and showing her from new angles, these photographs might provide greater insight into the making of this extraordinary woman.” Scroll below to see 10 never-before-seen photos of Clinton from McNeely’s new book. The Making of Hillary Clinton: The White House Years by Robert McNeely Chelsea, Bill, and Hillary Clinton after the first Clinton-Dole debate in Hartford, Connecticut. October 6, 1996. The Making of Hillary Clinton: The White House Years by Robert McNeely A stop during Hillary Clinton’s senate campaign, summer 2000. The Making of Hillary Clinton: The White House Years by Robert McNeely Campaigning at a rally in Athens, Texas. August 28, 1992. The Making of Hillary Clinton: The White House Years by Robert McNeely The Clintons, with British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Cherie Blair, rest after a receiving line before a state dinner. February 5,1998. The Making of Hillary Clinton: The White House Years by Robert McNeely At a campaign rally in Balboa Park, San Diego, following Bill Clinton’s presidential debate with Bob Dole there. October 16, 1996. The Making of Hillary Clinton: The White House Years by Robert McNeely Firing a US Secret Service sniper rifle at a water-filled jug while touring the Secret Service training center in Beltsville, Maryland. The jug can be seen exploding down-range. October 4, 1997. The Making of Hillary Clinton: The White House Years by Robert McNeely At the state dinner in the White House for Chinese President Jiang Zemin. October 29, 1997. The Making of Hillary Clinton: The White House Years by Robert McNeely President Clinton and Hillary Clinton in a meeting about healthcare reform in the White House’s Roosevelt Room. February 17, 1993. The Making of Hillary Clinton: The White House Years by Robert McNeely Addressing the press and taking questions on a wide range of topics in the East Room of the White House. The seventy-two-minute Q&A came months after reporters began demanding that Clinton discuss her role in criticized commodity trades and an Arkansas land deal first reported on in 1992. It was her only such event during her tenure as First Lady. April 22, 1994. The Making of Hillary Clinton: The White House Years by Robert McNeely Speaking with Secretary of State Madeleine Albright aboard Air Force One en route to Europe. May 26, 1997. Related… Sheryl Sandberg Donated $1 Million To Planned Parenthood Why It Matters When Hillary Talks About Mothers, Daughters, Grandmothers Women Are Leading The Resistance Against Trump