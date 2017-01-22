12 Beautiful Photos Of Women, And The Powerful Reasons They March

WASHINGTON, D.C. ― Across the country (and world) women and their allies answered President Donald Trump’s inauguration with a decisive call to action. The Women’s March on Washington was a peaceful, rousing rally and then march ― one that got so large that many marchers never even made it onto the official route. The Huffington Post spoke with 13 women of different ages, sexual identities, ethnicities and religious identities, who came to downtown D.C. on Saturday Jan. 21. Here’s why 12 women (and one wonderfully eloquent 8-year-old girl) joined the Women’s March on Washington: “I marched from Selma to Montgomery, and I truly believe in the energy and the spirit of mass protest.” ―Susan, 83 Damon Dahlen/Huffington Post “Women’s lives are under attack, so we’ve gotta fight back. [As] a veteran of Act Up, [I’ve] been doing this kind of activism for over two decades.” ―Betsy Andrews, 53 Damon Dahlen/Huffington Post Close SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW TRUMP’S FIRST 100 DAYS How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more Newsletter 1.85 M 323 K 465 K Podcast Add us “The rhetoric of the past election season has been so negative, and a lot of hate speech has been normalized in our society, and I’m not OK with that. I don’t want to be silenced, and I don’t want other people to feel like this is OK.” ―Joan Kao, 21 Damon Dahlen/Huffington Post “My mom is an immigrant, so I’m first generation. She came here during the Vietnam War. I’m marching for her.” ―Audrey Nguyen-Bryant, 32 Damon Dahlen/Huffington Post “I don’t like the way he talks about women. I don’t like the way he talks about people of color. I don’t like his talk about the wall. And I don’t like that this country is now in fear.” ―Soyini Madison, 67 Damon Dahlen/Huffington Post “For equal rights for everybody: blacks, whites, male, female, some different genders.” ―Shaquana Henderson, 35 Damon Dahlen/Huffington Post “I’m marching for equal rights for all, regardless of gender identity, race anything. Everyone should be equal and I think these next 4 years is gonna be difficult for all of us.” ―Kate Rowe, 25 Damon Dahlen/Huffington Post “I’m a federal employee and I’m a scientist and I believe in evidence. I believe in facts. I believe in science. And we have to maintain the supremacy of facts over fiction and over opinion in making decisions. And so I march for women and I march for science.”―Elizabeth Stevenson, 41 “I’m marching because I think women should have rights and I agree with my mom that science is important.” ―Madeline, 8 Damon Dahlen/Huffington Post “I’m a proud feminist. I love this. It’s really crazy seeing history made here, the day after history was… unfortunately made.” ―Erika Arora, 22 Damon Dahlen/Huffington Post “I’m here for truth, justice and the American way. We’ve had little truth, we look forward to less justice, and the American way as I know it ― which is loving our neighbors and being the best we can ― seems to have gone away.” ―Karen Cord Taylor, 72 Damon Dahlen/Huffington Post “Ever since the election, I’ve kind of felt like everyone was against me, based on my appearance, based on my religious beliefs. But it’s been so supportive to be here, and it’s made me feel like this country is my country.” ―Amina Madhwala, 23 Damon Dahlen/Huffington Post “We elected a sexual predator-in-chief who has no respect for anyone. It’s a matter of our common humanity now.” ―Christine Clark, 39 Damon Dahlen/Huffington Post