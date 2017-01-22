14 Signs From The Women's March To Honor Roe v. Wade's 44th Anniversary

WASHINGTON, D.C. ― The Women’s March on Washington (and the hundreds of sister marches around the nation and world) took place the day before the 44th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Many D.C. marchers proudly held signs calling for affordable and accessible reproductive healthcare for women. From the age-old rallying cry of “My body, my choice,” to more creative slogans such as “Leave your rosaries off my ovaries,” each sign was an important reminder of the positive impact Roe v. Wade had on so many women’s lives. Here are 14 of our favorite: 1 Alanna Vagianos/The Huffington Post WASHINGTON, DC. – JAN. 21: Organizers put the Women’s March on Washington in Washington D.C. on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. (Photo by Alanna Vagianos, Huffington Post) 2 Alanna Vagianos/The Huffington Post WASHINGTON, DC. – JAN. 21: Organizers put the Women’s March on Washington in Washington D.C. on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. (Photo by Alanna Vagianos, Huffington Post) *** Local Caption *** 3 Alanna Vagianos/The Huffington Post WASHINGTON, DC. – JAN. 21: Organizers put the Women’s March on Washington in Washington D.C. on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. (Photo by Alanna Vagianos, Huffington Post) *** Local Caption *** 4 Alanna Vagianos/The Huffington Post WASHINGTON, DC. – JAN. 21: Organizers put the Women’s March on Washington in Washington D.C. on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. (Photo by Alanna Vagianos, Huffington Post) 5 Alanna Vagianos/The Huffington Post WASHINGTON, DC. – JAN. 21: Organizers put the Women’s March on Washington in Washington D.C. on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. (Photo by Alanna Vagianos, Huffington Post) 6 Alanna Vagianos/The Huffington Post WASHINGTON, DC. – JAN. 21: Organizers put the Women’s March on Washington in Washington D.C. on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. (Photo by Alanna Vagianos, Huffington Post) *** Local Caption *** 7 Alanna Vagianos/The Huffington Post WASHINGTON, DC. – JAN. 21: Organizers put the Women’s March on Washington in Washington D.C. on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. (Photo by Alanna Vagianos, Huffington Post) *** Local Caption *** 8 Alanna Vagianos/The Huffington Post WASHINGTON, DC. – JAN. 21: Organizers put the Women’s March on Washington in Washington D.C. on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. (Photo by Alanna Vagianos, Huffington Post) *** Local Caption *** 9 Alanna Vagianos/The Huffington Post WASHINGTON, DC. – JAN. 21: Organizers put the Women’s March on Washington in Washington D.C. on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. (Photo by Alanna Vagianos, Huffington Post) *** Local Caption *** 10 Alanna Vagianos/The Huffington Post WASHINGTON, DC. – JAN. 21: Organizers put the Women’s March on Washington in Washington D.C. on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. (Photo by Alanna Vagianos, Huffington Post) *** Local Caption *** 11 Alanna Vagianos/The Huffington Post WASHINGTON, DC. – JAN. 21: Organizers put the Women’s March on Washington in Washington D.C. on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. (Photo by Alanna Vagianos, Huffington Post) *** Local Caption *** 12 Alanna Vagianos/The Huffington Post WASHINGTON, DC. – JAN. 21: Organizers put the Women’s March on Washington in Washington D.C. on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. (Photo by Alanna Vagianos, Huffington Post) *** Local Caption *** 13 Alanna Vagianos/The Huffington Post WASHINGTON, DC. – JAN. 21: Organizers put the Women’s March on Washington in Washington D.C. on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. (Photo by Alanna Vagianos, Huffington Post) *** Local Caption *** 14 Alanna Vagianos/The Huffington Post WASHINGTON, DC. – JAN. 21: Organizers put the Women’s March on Washington in Washington D.C. on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. (Photo by Alanna Vagianos, Huffington Post)