16 Feminist Songs To Get You Hyped For The Women's March

The Women’s March is almost here. Whether you’re road-tripping to Washington, D.C., or joining one of the other 370 (!!) “sister marches” planned for the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, you’re going to need a killer playlist to get you there. Here are some rousing lady anthems to blast while you’re en route to fight for women’s rights. 1. Grimes, “Kill V. Maim” For when you’re weighing your options on how to take down the patriarchy. 2. M.I.A, “Bad Girls” Perfect for a road trip when you’re, “lookin’ in the rear view, swaggin’ goin’ swell / Leavin’ boys behind ‘cause it’s illegal just to kill.” 3. 4 Non Blondes, “What’s Up” Because “what’s going on” is particularly apropos at the moment. 4. Beyoncé ft. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, “***Flawless” Name a more iconic duo. We’ll wait. 5. Lily Allen, “F**k You” Presented without comment. 6. Rihanna ft. Drake, “Work” Would it be a feminist playlist without Rihanna? That’s a rhetorical question. 7. Britney Spears, “Stronger” Also necessary: Brit. 8. Azealia Banks ft. Lazy Jay, “212” Banks is out here inspiring us to own our success: “This shit been mine, mine!” 9. Sia, “The Greatest” Mantra for the next four years: “Don’t give up, I won’t give up.” 10. Shakira, “She Wolf” Further inspiration to be as fierce as Shakira. 11. Daya, “Sit Still, Look Pretty” “This queen don’t need a king.” 12. Joss Stone, “Free Me” Belting “free me” at the top of your lungs is good for the soul. 13. Marina and the Diamonds, “Primadonna” “You can count on me to misbehave.” 14. Robyn, “Fembot” “Scientifically advanced hot mama” is also a good Twitter bio. Just a note. 15. Missy Elliott, “Work It” For that mid-march pick-me-up, where you just need to shake it. 16. Demi Lovato, “Confident” Nothing. Nothing is wrong with being confident, Demi. Now go forth and take on the patriarchy! Follow the whole playlist on HuffPost’s Spotify: