200 Buses Have Applied For Inauguration Parking — 1200 For The Women's March

President-elect Donald Trump has boasted (incorrectly) that there is nary a dress to be had in D.C. for inaugural balls, and that attendance at his swearing in will be “record-setting.” However, bus permit applications for the weekend tell a different story. As of Friday, roughly 200 bus permits have been requested to park in Washington D.C.’s RFK stadium on Inauguration Day, a spokesperson for the District Department of Transportation confirmed to The Huffington Post. (A total of 393 have been granted within the entire district that day.) By contrast, nearly 1,200 tour bus permits that have been requested for the Women’s March on Washington the following day. To put that in context, The Washington Post reports that at President Barack Obama’s record-setting 2009 inauguration, more than 3,000 charter buses registered for parking permits in D.C. Roughly 1.8 million people attended Obama’s first swearing-in ceremony, and nearly 1 million went to D.C. to watch him be sworn in again in 2013. The Trump team’s messages about what to expect from the inauguration have been mixed. The President-elect told The New York Times that attendance would be “unbelievable” and that there would be plenty of A-list celebrities on hand to fete him. His inauguration planner was more measured saying, oddly, that the event would have a soft, sensual and non-circus-like feel. With just over a week to go, 186,000 people have indicated on Facebook that they will be attending the march, in addition to nearly 600,000 protestors that are expected join more than 280 different sister marches taking place in every state across the U.S. ― and around the world. March organizers had been maintaining a bus tracker to help marchers find transportation to and from D.C., but the group’s website now says it was shut down due to the high volume of emails. The New York City chapter of the Women’s March on Washington organized what it described as a “fleet of buses” to take women to D.C. for the march, but those sold out within a matter of days.

