21 Powerful Tweets About Sally Yates’ Refusal To Defend Muslim Ban

On Monday night, President Donald Trump fired Attorney General Sally Yates for refusing to defend his recent executive order banning refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. According to the New York Times, Yates had written a letter to lawyers in the Justice Department on Monday advising them not to defend Trump's executive order. "At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities, nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful," she wrote. Seeing a woman stand up to Trump so fearlessly ― despite the fact that she would certainly be fired for doing so ― struck a major chord for many of the women watching. By late Monday night and into Tuesday morning, the hashtags #ThankYouSally, #ThankYouSallyYates and #SallyYates were trending on Twitter, with women acknowledging the audacity it took for Yates to take such a powerful stance, and lose her job in the process. Yates' heroic move serves as an important reminder to feminists everywhere: human rights are women's rights, and women's rights are human rights. Check out some of the best tweets below. Thank God there are people who will follow the Constitution. We must all stand with her. #ThankYouSally https://t.co/9gzPV3gqg8— Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) January 31, 2017 This American daughter of Muslim immigrants appreciates you. #ThankYouSally for not compromising your integrity & values. @SallyQYates— Zainab Chaudry (@zainabnc) January 31, 2017 People say, "If I'd been in Germany in WWII, I would've refused to obey orders." We just saw someone who meant it. #ThankYouSallyYates— Amy Jo Cousins (@_AJCousins) January 31, 2017 In my mind, @SallyQYates walked out of trump's office like…#ThankYouSally pic.twitter.com/sV24gUq5xf— Robin Thede (@robinthede) January 31, 2017 Maybe #SallyYates has some extra backbone she can share with members of Congress.— Alex Berg (@AlexfromPhilly) January 31, 2017 Though your tenure was short, you were a most excellent AG! #ThankYouSallyYates— Kimberly Clarke (@kimberlymclarke) January 31, 2017 As a black Muslim woman #ThankYouSally #NoBanNoWall #Impeach45 #refugeeswelcome #Somali #StopDeVos— Fowssiya Ali (@beautywithprice) January 31, 2017 Everyone take a life lesson from Sally Yates. Don't let your incompetent boss be the boss of your entire life. #ThankYouSallyYates— Lauren (@LaurenWaksman) January 31, 2017 Sally Yates stuck her neck out to speak up for what she believed was right. Talk about a badass woman. #ThankYouSally— Maggie (@MaggieRolicheck) January 31, 2017 #ThankYouSallyYates strong women scare weak men ..thank you!— NancyPS (@poklena) January 31, 2017 Daily reminder that women are always on the front lines of resistance #SallyYates— Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) January 31, 2017 "Yates has betrayed the Dept. of Justice" – says the @WhiteHouse . Sally Yates is a goddamn American Hero. #ThankYouSally— Lo Makely (@Lo_Makely) January 31, 2017 Applaud Sally Yates for standing up for our AMERICAN VALUES & our CONSTITUTION. We are a country of immigrants #ThankYouSally @SallyQYates— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 31, 2017 #SallyYates leaving the White House… pic.twitter.com/NcC44utfZ1— Samantha Marie Ware (@Sammie_Ware) January 31, 2017 National Hero #SallyYates #Everynightmassacre— Lizz Resistead (@lizzwinstead) January 31, 2017 Attorney General Sally Yates will be remembered as a patriot on the right side of history. https://t.co/xwfyy1WoYT— Cassie Dagostino (@casatino) January 31, 2017 #ThankYouSally from a Muslim mom. My children's civil rights depend upon the courage of civil servants as exhibited by Sally Yates today— Khadija Gurnah (@kgurnah) January 31, 2017 @SallyQYates Thank you for your integrity. You are what strong character looks like. I applaud you. #ThankYouSallyYates— Summer Chenault (@SummerChenault) January 31, 2017 @SallyQYates As a Muslim woman watching this nightmare unfold, thank you for your integrity & for upholding the rule of law. #ThankYouSally— Ausma Zehanat Khan (@AusmaZehanat) January 31, 2017 thank you @SallyQYates for standing up for the constitution today. you are my hero. #thankyousally— Emeraldia Ayakashi (@Iheartemeraldia) January 31, 2017 Rosa Parks 1955. Sally Yates 2017. #ThankYouRosa #ThankYouSally pic.twitter.com/t3PnxK6JPk— Nis Zee (@Nis_Tweets) January 31, 2017