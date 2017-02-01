25 Valentine's Day Gifts For The Most Important Person In Your Life (You)

Audre Lorde famously said that self-preservation is an “act of political warfare.” And during such a politically contentious time, where women are participating in the political process by the thousands, self-preservation has arguably never been more essential. So this Valentine’s Day, we thought we’d turn the holiday on its head and recommend you give some TLC to the most important woman in your life: your own glorious self. Check out the 25 gift ideas below and remember to treat yourself this February 14. 1 “Nap Queen” pillow Etsy $24, Lovely Posters. Buy it here. 2 Novel Tea Club monthly subscription box Novel Tea Club $29.99, Novel Tea Club. Buy it here. 3 “After This We’re Getting Pizza” yoga mat Bando $32.00, Bando. Buy it here. 4 PastTense essential oil roll-on blend doTERRA $25, doTERRA. Buy it here. 5 Wish by We-Vibe vibrator We-Vibe $129.99, We-Vibe. Buy it here. 6 Hooded pull-over zip robe Nordstrom $138.00, Nordstrom. Buy it here. 7 Rose Gold Serotonin Necklace Etsy $34.00, Dainty and Gold. Buy it here. 8 LUSH Cosmetics Butterball bath bomb LUSH Cosmetics $4.95, LUSH Cosmetics. Buy it here. 9 Paddywax Tobacco & Vanilla candle Paddywax $29.00, Paddywax. Buy it here. 10 Audre Lorde floral poster Etsy $15.00, SW Bookstore. Buy it here. 11 Shea Moisture Superfruit Hair Masque Shea Moisture $6.99, Shea Moisture. Buy it here. 12 “Write That Shit Down” journal Etsy $11.00, Archer and Olive. Buy it here. 13 Woodland Succulent Terrarium Kit Etsy $36.95, Succulents and More. Buy it here. 14 Vintner’s Blend twelve-piece wine truffle box Wine Country Chocolates $23.00, Wine Country Chocolates. Buy it here. 15 Lavender and Chamomile pillow mist Bath Body Works $12.50, Bath & Body Works. Buy it here. 16 Goddess Provisions monthly subscription box Goddess Provisions $33+ per month, Goddess Provisions. Buy it here. 17 “Tea Time Me Time” teaspoon Etsy $16.00, Eve of Joy. Buy it here. 18 Essential oils and essential oil diffuser set Art Naturals $44.00, Art Naturals. Buy it here. 19 Burt’s Bees “Bee Nourished” Honey gift set Burt’s Bees $25.00, Burt’s Bees. Buy it here. 20 “Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Life and Love from Dear Sugar” by Cheryl Strayed Amazon $9.80, Amazon. Buy it here. 21 Kiehl’s Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Masque Kiehls $45.00, Kiehl’s. Buy it here. 22 Wellness loose leaf tea sampler Teavana $39.99, Teavana. Buy it here. 23 “Sex and the City” complete DVD collection Best Buy $129.99, Best Buy. Buy it here. 24 “Me Time” scarf beginner’s level knit kit Wool and the Gang $34.50, Wool and the Gang. Buy it here. 25 Portable Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Oak Leaf $24.99, Oak Leaf. Buy it here.