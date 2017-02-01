38 Perfect Valentine's Day Cards For Your BFF

Valentine’s Day is a holiday to celebrate everyone you love in your life, not just significant others ― and that includes your best friends. So whether you’re taken, single or simply DGAF about this holiday, here are 38 hilarious cards to help you celebrate. 1 For the friend who needs a little pick-me-up. Etsy/TamaraGarvey Buy it here. 2 For the bookworm in your life. Etsy/SadShop Buy it here. 3 For the one with a good sense of humor. Etsy/TheSmileMarket Buy it here. 4 For the “Broad City” fan. Etsy/MAJIKATZ Buy it here. 5 For the realist. Etsy/StrangerDays Buy it here. 6 For the wine-o in your life. Etsy/PaigeByDesigns Buy it here. 7 For the bestie who’s a boss lady. Etsy/TurtlesSoup Buy it here. 8 For the BFF you’re not ashamed to take a million selfies in front of. Etsy/MashUpArt Buy it here. 9 For the magical bestie. Etsy/PaperJung Buy it here. 10 For the nasty woman in your life. Etsy/AviatePress Buy it here. 11 For your platonic life partner. Etsy/DaviePaperCo Buy it here. 12 For the sassy friend. Etsy/SpellingBeeCards Buy it here. 13 For the goddess in your life. Etsy/MAJIKATZ Buy it here. 14 For the BFF you get sentimental with. Etsy/Giftdesigns Buy it here. 15 For the newly-single bestie. Etsy/Nocturnalpaper Buy it here. 16 For the forever friend. Etsy/BeccyKittyDesigns Buy it here. 17 For your ride or die. Etsy/StrangerDays Buy it here. 18 For the friend you can’t live without. Etsy/MadelieneDesigns Buy it here. 19 For the Beyoncé & Nicki fan. Etsy/Nocturnalpaper Buy it here. 20 For the one who’s “your person.” Etsy/BetterLeftSaid Buy it here. 21 For the friend who needs a little reminder. Etsy/ShopMadz Buy it here. 22 For your drinking buddy. Etsy/TickTockPress Buy it here. 23 For the wine lover. Etsy/MashUpArt Buy it here. 24 For the friend that just gets it. Etsy/SadShop Buy it here. 25 For the friend who hates everyone, too. Etsy/GrimmAndProper Buy it here. 26 For the badass bitch in your life. Etsy/Thebeautifulproject Buy it here. 27 For the loyal texter. Etsy/BEpaperie Buy it here. 28 For the die-hard “Gilmore Girls” fan. Etsy/MAJIKATZ Buy it here. 29 For the bestie with an enviable bum. Etsy/BAECKANN Buy it here. 30 For the “Friends” lover. Etsy/GenuineDesignCo Buy it here. 31 For the BFF with a boyfriend. Etsy/TheInvisibleKitten Buy it here. 32 For the one who understands your wine obsession. Etsy/BEpaperie Buy it here. 33 For the anti-Valentine’s Day lady. Etsy/Nocturnalpaper Buy it here. 34 For the foodie. Etsy/LittleMissDelicious Buy it here. 35 For the friend that’s basically family. Etsy/ShopMadz Buy it here. 36 For the one with a big imagination. Etsy/StrangerDays Buy it here. 37 For the sweatpants lover. Etsy/SadShop Buy it here. 38 For the sarcastic soul mate. Etsy/MAJIKATZ Buy it here.