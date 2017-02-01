xxxx

38 Perfect Valentine's Day Cards For Your BFF

Valentine’s Day is a holiday to celebrate everyone you love in your life, not just significant others ― and that includes your best friends.  So whether you’re taken, single or simply DGAF about this holiday, here are 38 hilarious cards to help you celebrate. 1 For the friend who needs a little pick-me-up. Etsy/TamaraGarvey Buy it here.  2 For the bookworm in your life. Etsy/SadShop Buy it here.  3 For the one with a good sense of humor. Etsy/TheSmileMarket Buy it here.  4 For the “Broad City” fan. Etsy/MAJIKATZ Buy it here.  5 For the realist. Etsy/StrangerDays Buy it here.  6 For the wine-o in your life. Etsy/PaigeByDesigns Buy it here.  7 For the bestie who’s a boss lady. Etsy/TurtlesSoup Buy it here.  8 For the BFF you’re not ashamed to take a million selfies in front of. Etsy/MashUpArt Buy it here.  9 For the magical bestie. Etsy/PaperJung Buy it here.  10 For the nasty woman in your life. Etsy/AviatePress Buy it here.  11 For your platonic life partner. Etsy/DaviePaperCo Buy it here.  12 For the sassy friend. Etsy/SpellingBeeCards Buy it here.  13 For the goddess in your life. Etsy/MAJIKATZ Buy it here.  14 For the BFF you get sentimental with. Etsy/Giftdesigns Buy it here.  15 For the newly-single bestie. Etsy/Nocturnalpaper Buy it here.  16 For the forever friend. Etsy/BeccyKittyDesigns Buy it here.  17 For your ride or die. Etsy/StrangerDays Buy it here.  18 For the friend you can’t live without. Etsy/MadelieneDesigns Buy it here.  19 For the Beyoncé & Nicki fan. Etsy/Nocturnalpaper Buy it here. 20 For the one who’s “your person.” Etsy/BetterLeftSaid Buy it here.  21 For the friend who needs a little reminder. Etsy/ShopMadz Buy it here.  22 For your drinking buddy. Etsy/TickTockPress Buy it here.  23 For the wine lover. Etsy/MashUpArt Buy it here.  24 For the friend that just gets it. Etsy/SadShop Buy it here.  25 For the friend who hates everyone, too. Etsy/GrimmAndProper Buy it here.  26 For the badass bitch in your life. Etsy/Thebeautifulproject Buy it here.  27 For the loyal texter. Etsy/BEpaperie Buy it here.  28 For the die-hard “Gilmore Girls” fan. Etsy/MAJIKATZ Buy it here.  29 For the bestie with an enviable bum. Etsy/BAECKANN Buy it here.  30 For the “Friends” lover. Etsy/GenuineDesignCo Buy it here.  31 For the BFF with a boyfriend. Etsy/TheInvisibleKitten Buy it here.  32 For the one who understands your wine obsession. Etsy/BEpaperie Buy it here.  33 For the anti-Valentine’s Day lady. Etsy/Nocturnalpaper Buy it here. 34 For the foodie. Etsy/LittleMissDelicious Buy it here.  35 For the friend that’s basically family. Etsy/ShopMadz Buy it here.  36 For the one with a big imagination. Etsy/StrangerDays Buy it here.  37 For the sweatpants lover. Etsy/SadShop Buy it here.  38 For the sarcastic soul mate. Etsy/MAJIKATZ Buy it here. 

