50 Groups To Learn About If You’re Committed To Intersectional Feminism

An estimated 2.6 million people joined the Women's March around the world. And while the majority of protestors were women marching for women's equality, many activists from different causes showed up to bring support and solidarity to the feminist cause. In order to keep the momentum going, it's integral that those who showed up to the Women's March ― I'm looking at your newbie activists and first-time marchers (cis, straight, white women especially) ― get involved in other social justice issues. Issues like violence against women, reproductive rights, pay equality and body image are all at the center of the feminist movement (and, if you need to learn more about them ― I urge you to do so). But, there are so many other social justice issues that make up a large and fundamental part of the feminist movement. Black Lives Matter, LGBTQIA issues, climate change, freedom of religion: These issues and the communities they affect are all part of the feminist cause ― and we need to show up for them the way they showed up for the Women's March. As we head into the next four years, we all need to remember that the feminist movement is an intersectional one. Black Lives Matter, LGBTQIA rights, immigrant rights, climate change, rights of indigenous people, sex workers' rights, disability rights, combatting islamophobia and gun violence ― these are all feminist issues. As one sign read at the Women's March on Saturday: "I'll see you nice white ladies at the next #BlackLivesMatter march right?" From the Women's March… So, will we? pic.twitter.com/XThyyvffYw— Black To Live (@BlackToLive) January 22, 2017 So, in the spirit of activism here are 50 other organizations to get involved in, educate yourself on and show up for the next time there's a protest. And while this is by no means an exhaustive list, it's a good starting point. Scroll below to read more: 1. Black Lives Matter 2. Gays Against Guns (GAG) 3. NoDAPL 4. The Council On America-Islamic Relations (CAIR) 5. Native American Rights Fund 6. The National Immigration Law Center 7. National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) 8. The American Association Of People With Disabilities (AAPD) 9. Hope For Syria 10. The Border Angels 11. National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) 12. National Disability Rights Network 13. Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense In America 14. Sex Workers Outreach Project (SWOP) 15. Alliance For Justice 16. Hands Up United 17. International Network Of Women With Disabilities (INWWD) 18. Sex Workers Project 19. National Resources Defense Council 20. Disabled In Action 21. National LGBTQ Task Force 22. American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) 23. Conservation International 24. American Indian Community House 25. Desiree Alliance 26. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition 27. Center For Native American Youth 28. The Center For Constitutional Rights 29. Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) 30. Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights 31. The Organization For Black Struggle 32. The Audre Lorde Project 33. Earth Justice 34. National Council Of Jewish Women 35. Women's Prison Association 36. The First Peoples Fund 37. Islamic Relief USA 38. Sylvia Rivera Law Project 39. International Rescue Committee 40. Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM) 41. The White Helmets 42. Sierra Club Foundation 43. Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund (DREDF) 44. Save The Children 45. Campaign Zero 46. Communities United For Police Reform 47. Doctors Without Borders 48. Insight Prison Project 49. Environmental Defense Fund 50. National Congress Of American Indians