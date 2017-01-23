87-Year-Old Hospice Patient Prayed: 'Please Let Me Live Until This March'

Initial estimates show that at least 3 million Americans took part in the Women’s March around the country this past Saturday. Out of those 3 million, we may have found one of our favorites. Mary, an 87-year-old hospice patient, was wheeled into the Women’s March in Seattle, Washington by her grandson. Described as “the matriarch” of the family by her grandson, Mary explained to Seattle news station KING 5 that she prayed she would live to attend the march. “I asked him please let me live until this march because it was so important to me for me to model what I feel is right for my family,” Mary said. “Can’t ask for more than that.” Watch the full interview below and try not to cry. Related… 37 Stunning Photos From Women's Marches Around The World 12 Beautiful Photos Of Women, And The Powerful Reasons They March Why I Marched For My Mother And All The Women Like Her 15 Men On Why They Joined The Women's March On Washington