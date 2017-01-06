A Guide To Feminist Swag That Gives Back To Planned Parenthood

Republicans have confirmed that they are once again coming after Planned Parenthood, pledging to strip federal funding for the health care institution as part of their effort to repeal Obamacare. It’s a move that would disproportionately affect low-income women, as the organization receives most of its federal funding through Medicaid ― and it could go into effect as early as next month. There are a lot of ways to push back, like donating, calling your elected officials or volunteering. There’s also the option of buying swag that gives back. Will it end the crusade against Planned Parenthood and ensure more than 2 million people a year don’t lose access to essential services? Nope. Is it just one more small way to push back against a GOP that is hellbent on stripping away women’s access to affordable healthcare? Why, yes it is! So get shopping. This Reminder Of Everything Planned Parenthood Does. Power Light Press $15, Power and Light Press. All proceeds donated to Planned Parenthood. Buy here. This “Ovaries Before Brovaries” Mug Etsy/Cricket Lane Studio $15, Cricket Lane Studio. All proceeds donated to Planned Parenthood. Buy here. These “Feminist As F*ck” Earrings The Outrage $205, The Outrage. 15 percent of proceeds donated to Planned Parenthood. Buy here. This Roe v. Wade Anniversary T-Shirt. Etsy/Forerrunner LA $30, Forerunner LA. 20 percent of proceeds donated to Planned Parenthood. Buy here. This “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun-Ding” T-Shirt Female Collective $26, Female Collective. A portion of proceeds go to Planned Parenthood. Buy here. This Uterus Pin Etsy/Born Fabulous $8, Born Fabulous. 40% of the cost of each pin donated to Planned Parenthood. Buy here. The Now Classic “Nasty Woman” T-Shirt Google Ghost $25, Google Ghost. 50 percent of proceeds go to Planned Parenthood (Google Ghost reports more than $100,000 have been donated so far.) Buy here. This Nasty Necklace Etsy/Bunnies In LA $44, Bunnies in LA. 25 percent of proceeds donated to Planned Parenthood. Buy here. This “I Stand With Planned Parenthood” T-Shirt Etsy/Body And English $25, Body And English. $2 of every sale donated to Planned Parenthood. Buy here. The Future Is Female T-Shirt Otherwild $30, Otherwild. 25 percent of proceeds donated to Planned Parenthood. Buy here. This Nasty Woman Vinyl Bumper Sticker Krystan Saint Cat $2, Krystan Saint Cat. $1 of every sale added to the shop owner’s monthly Planned Parenthood donation. Buy here. This “Yas Kween” Cross Stitch Broad City $18, Broad City. For every item purchased, seller donates $5 to Planned Parenthood. Buy here. These Female Symbol Brass Pins Etsy/Knuckle Kiss $36 and up, Knuckle Kiss. 20 percent donated to Planned Parenthood. Buy here. This “Year Of The Nasty Woman” Planner Google Ghost $28, Google Ghost. 50 percent of proceeds donated to Planned Parenthood. Buy here. This Feminist Banner The Outrage $38, The Outrage. 15 percent of proceeds donated to Planned Parenthood. Buy here.

