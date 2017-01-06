Anti-Abortion Governor Ironically Tweets About The Importance Of 'Choice'

Kentucky’s anti-abortion rights governor Matt Bevin inadvertently made a case for abortion rights in a tweet on Wednesday night. There is nothing more American than the freedom of choice. #RightToWork #kyga17— Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 4, 2017 Bevin, who was tweeting his support for Kentucky’s proposed controversial “Right-to-Work” law, has a history of anti-choice sentiment. He has spent much of his two-year tenure as governor suing Planned Parenthood, and he could sign Kentucky’s 20-week abortion ban into law as early as this weekend now that the proposed bill has passed through the Senate. His tweet, lauding “freedom of choice,” is certainly ironic considering how little choice he thinks women should have over their own reproductive health care ― and women on Twitter were quick to notice the irony. @GovMattBevin how about some choice for Kentucky women, while you're at it??? #kyga17— Sally (@seedysal) January 4, 2017 @GovMattBevin Just not for women, right? Or are women not Americans who should have freedom of choice too? #HypocriteBevin #FreedomofChoice— D Emerson (@FancySugarpot) January 4, 2017 @GovMattBevin Except KY women. Y'all don't trust us to make our own choices. #WeAreKY— Marcie Crim (@marcie_crim) January 4, 2017 @GovMattBevin how about you let me have the choice with my family and doctor over what happens in MY UTERUS!— Clauds (@clauds3589) January 6, 2017 @GovMattBevin So true! Ask a woman with an unintended pregnancy already struggling to support her family! #amiright— Karen Elder (@karenelder) January 4, 2017 His tweet was also perfectly timed. On Thursday afternoon, supporters of Planned Parenthood and the ACLU protested at the state Capitol in Frankfort, with some protestors holding a large printout of Gov. Bevin’s tweet right outside his office. Chants of "we will not go back" coming from Kentucky ACLU & Planned Parenthood reproductive rights rally @ Capitol. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/p9Oyv3gEYe— Chris Williams (@chriswnews) January 5, 2017 Peaceful assembly and freedom of choice? Looks pretty American to us. H/T The Cut

