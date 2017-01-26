Anti-Abortion Group Releases Misleading Video About Planned Parenthood

Anti-abortion group Live Action released (another) misleading video about Planned Parenthood’s health care practices on Monday. The video attempts to expose Planned Parenthood’s “abortion-first” agenda, as Live Action founder and president Lila Rose said on Twitter. In just one day, our new video has over 7 million views on Facebook. Women are seeing the truth about @PPact's abortion-first agenda.— Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) January 25, 2017 The video shows members of Live Action calling and visiting 97 Planned Parenthood centers (out of 650) only to show five of those centers offering prenatal care, which should come as no surprise ― Planned Parenthood has never said that every single one of its centers offers prenatal services. (This number has not yet been confirmed by Planned Parenthood.) “It is safe to say that not every single one of our health centers provides prenatal care, and we’ve never said otherwise,” Planned Parenthood spokeswoman Mary Alice Carter told the New York Times. She also added that Planned Parenthood centers that don’t offer prenatal services are able to refer patients to centers that do. The video was released less than a week before the “March for Life,” which will take place in Washington D.C. on Friday, and feature speeches from both Vice President Mike Pence and Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway. It also comes just as Congress puts the wheels in motion to ban federal funding for Planned Parenthood. “This is obviously part of a continued campaign to try to discredit us even though investigation after investigation found no wrongdoing in any of our health centers,” Carter said. Live Action’s video is, of course, not the anti-abortion movement’s first attempt at misleading the public into thinking Planned Parenthood has a secret agenda. Live Action released similarly deceptive videos in 2012, and in the summer of 2015, the Center for Medical Progress released heavily edited videos about the organization as well. The Huffington Post has reached out to Planned Parenthood for comment and will update this article accordingly.