Ashley Judd Fires Up Women's March With Stirring 'Nasty Woman' Performance

Ashley Judd is a nasty woman, and proud. The actress and activist appeared on stage at the historic Women’s March on Saturday to deliver a stirring poem in celebration of all the powerful, fierce, and brilliant “nasty women” out there. Judd shared the poem with permission from the author, 19-year-old spoken word poet Nina Donovan, who originally performed the poem in December 2016. “I’m a nasty woman,” the poem begins, “I’m not as nasty as a man who looks like he bathes in Cheetos dust. A man whose words are a diss track to America.” In front of a crowd of thousands, Judd recited Donovan’s fiery lines, calling out a wide array of intersectional injustices. This included everything from police brutality and mass incarceration to the gender inequalities in the work place. “Why is the work of a black woman and a hispanic woman worth only 63 cents of a [white] man?” Judd asked. “This is not a feminist myth. This is inequality.” Judd went on to speak about the need for women to have autonomy for their own bodies, to not have to be embarrassed by their periods and then taxed for tampons and pads when men don’t get taxed for Rogaine or Viagra. “Is my [period] more embarrassing than the thinning of your hair?” And as one final jab at President Trump and his infamous “grab them by the pussy” line Judd concluded by declaring: “Our pussies ain’t for grabbing. Our pussies are for our pleasure. They are for birthing new generations of…nasty women.” Go in, Ashley. Watch Judd recite the full poem above.