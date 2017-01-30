Behind The Fake Photo Of Hillary Signing 'Ejaculation Ban' Surrounded By Women

This is Hillary-ious. A group of French activists have a great response to the now infamous image of President Donald Trump signing an anti-abortion executive order while sitting in a room full of men. SAUL LOEB via Getty Images On Jan. 23, Trump reinstated the Mexico City policy, also known as the global gag rule, which bans U.S. funding for any international health organization that suggests abortion as an option while counseling women on family planning. An image of Trump signing this rule ― which affects women’s bodies ― while surrounded by a room full of men has been largely criticized. This group just made it more difficult for women to get access to health care worldwide. You tell me what's wrong with this picture. pic.twitter.com/8UQFWg8qO3— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 23, 2017 A French feminist group that calls itself “52” decided to make a parody news article that features a photo of Hilary Clinton signing an executive order that bans male ejaculation while surrounded solely by women. The headline reads: “Ejaculation for anything other than procreation is now forbidden in the U.S.” “Gender stereotypes are so strong, that one can only realize the absurdity of such a moment by showing the exact opposite,” a representative from 52 told the Huffington Post. “Which is why we thought we should show the image of a world where women could order men not to have any sexual relationships outside of procreation.” The group, whose name reflects that women in France making up 52 percent of the population, told HuffPost that they were initially shocked by the image of Trump signing the executive order and felt it needed to respond. We want people to realize the absurdity of the situation and to fight back, even if it’s just with humor — which is a good weapon.” A representative from 52 “We want people to realize the absurdity of the situation,” 52 told HuffPost. “And to fight back, even if it’s just with humor — which is a good weapon.” The activists used a 2009 image of Barack Obama awarding Women Air Force Service Pilots or “WASPs,” a group female World War II fighter pilots, the Congressional Gold Medal for their fake news article — which has gotten over 13,000 likes and 35,000 shares on Facebook alone. And 52, which organized in September, is delighted with the image’s popularity. “We are happy to see that so many people share our views,” 52 said. “And we intend to do many more actions in the weeks to come.”