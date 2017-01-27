Cameron Esposito Writes About Her Sexual Assault In Solidarity With Trump Accusers

Comedian Cameron Esposito wrote about being a survivor of sexual assault on Twitter and Instagram Thursday, and pegged her reason for opening up to President Donald Trump’s numerous allegations of sexual misconduct. 1 out of every 2 women will experience sexual violence in their lifetime.

I have.

College. Date rape. He was a friend.— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) January 26, 2017 I cannot separate the president from the things he has done to women.

And I don't think we should.— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) January 26, 2017 It feels ridiculous to come out about sexual assault on twitter

But honesty can be a good weapon

And I will use it— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) January 26, 2017 Esposito, who co-stars in the Seeso comedy “Take My Wife” with fellow comedian (and actual wife) Rhea Butcher, did not go into detail about the assault itself, and focused instead on the accusations against Trump and the women who made them. She tweeted screenshots from Slate’s profile of the accusers and alleged incidents: Natasha Stoynoff, 2005, Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/WKjWC4Vc2A— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) January 26, 2017 Summer Zervos, 2007, an LA hotel pic.twitter.com/tIlhAEN6KB— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) January 26, 2017 And though her tweets have garnered support from her followers on Twitter, she also tweeted that some have responded in defense of President Trump’s behavior. Got some "he's innocent til proven guilt" responses today. Uhhhh

1. I'm not a court.

2. He said he did it. Women said he did it.— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) January 27, 2017 Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.